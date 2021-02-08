COLUMBIA CITY — The Homestead Spartans put an end to Columbia City Eagles’ season, handing the girls a 45-33 loss in Friday’s semi-finals of the Class 4A sectional at Columbia City.
The Eagles we’re hampered by 28 turnovers on the game, and though Homestead wasn’t taking advantage scoring-wise, it disrupt the Eagle offense.
The Spartans jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Molly Stock and fellow sophomore Alison Stephens hit a jumper from the wing.
Columbia City’s Rebekah Marshall answered that run with five points of her own draining a 3-pointer and scoring on a free throw-range jumper to even the score at five apiece.
Stock got fouled on the way to the basket and converted two free throws for the Spartans, but Marshall tied the score again at seven with another basket in the lane.
Stock closed the scoring for the first quarter with another 3-pointer to give the Spartans a 10-7 lead.
The second quarter started with Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson scoring the first five points for the Spartans with a free throw and two baskets underneath and that precipitated a Columbia City timeout as Homestead extended its lead to eight points.
After the Eagle timeout, Hayley Urban got fouled on a drive to the basket but missed two free throws and on the other end Stock drilled another 3-point goal to extend the lead to 11 points.
Columbia City then went on a quick 5-0 run as senior Madison Woodward scored baskets on consecutive possessions and fellow senior Urban connected on one of two at the stripe to pull the Eagles back to within five points.
Evie Bottoms then hit a three on the other end as Homestead had four in the first half.
Woodward closed out the first half scoring with a free throw, and it was 21-13 in favor of the Spartans going into the locker room.
Patterson, the 6-foot-3 junior standout, got the first basket of the third quarter and then Alison Stephens drained a 3-pointer to extend the Spartan lead to 13 points.
Marshall broke the Homestead run with two free throws for the Eagles, but Sullivan came right back for the visitors with a jump shot from the wing.
Columbia City’s Urban hit a 3-point goal to close the gap to 10 points.
Homestead responded yet again, with Sullivan hitting a runner in the paint to extend the Spartan lead to 30-18 at the end of three quarters.
The two teams traded the next eight scoring possessions with Marshall connecting from the wing but that was countered by a Stephens 3-pointer.
Anna Schrader then scored on a baseline shot for her only points on the night but it was Stephens again with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 14 points for the Spartans as they took a 36-22 lead.
The Eagles’ Urban came back with a two pointer as Columbia City attempted to stay in the game.
Stock was right back hitting from the wing as Homestead matched the Eagles’ scoring and then some.
Marshall got another field goal and again the Spartans were right back with Patterson connecting on two from the charity stripe.
The Eagles scored on consecutive possessions for the only time in the quarter as Urban and Sheets tried to propel the home team to a comeback.
Homestead salted away the game, going four of six from the free throw line down the stretch.
Urban scored the final points of the season and her career with a 3-point basket.
Homestead eliminated the Eagles from the sectional for the second straight season winning the game 45-33 to advance to the championship game against South Side, which defeated Huntington North in the night cap 53-45 in the second semifinal game at Columbia City High School.
Four seniors closed their careers in the Lady Eagle program — Hayley Urban, Kamrin Parker, Madison Woodward and Shawna Hall.
Rebekah Marshall led all scorers in the game with 13 points and Hayley Urban reached double figures for Columbia City.
Molly Stock led the Spartans with 12 points all coming on three pointers.
Alison Stephens and Ayanna Patterson each tallied 11 points for Homestead.
Columbia City shot 13 of 39 for 33% from the field and was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc in the game and finished 4 of 8 from the free throw line.
Homestead shot 14 of 43 for 32% from the floor and 8 of 23 from three-point range and finished 9 of 12 from the free throw line.
Columbia City out-rebounded Homestead, 21-17.
The Eagles close their season with a record of 13-8.
Homestead went on to defeat South Side in a thriller on Saturday evening, taking its first and only lead with 2.1 seconds left in the game to earn its seventh title in the past eight years.
The Spartans were the first to win a championship game in the school’s new gymnasium — the first to cut down the nets for a sectional title.
