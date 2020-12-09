FORT WAYNE — The Columbia City Lady Eagles fell to the Bishop Dwenger Saints, 66-50, on Tuesday night.
Columbia City was plagued by 25 turnovers on the night, and that made things difficult for the Eagles who were looking for their fourth win on the season.
Columbia City’s Kyndra Sheets scored the opening 3-pointer to get the game started for the Eagles, but that was quickly matched on the Saints’ next trip down the floor as senior Rachel McCarthy drained a three, the first of 11 on the game for Bishop Dwenger.
Hayley Urban kept things rolling for the visitors with a basket in the paint to give the Eagles the lead right back.
Columbia City’s Rebekah Marshall, making her first appearance of the season, drove to the basket on the next offensive set and drew a Saints’ foul. She converted two at the charity stripe for her first points of the game.
Bishop Dwenger then garnered two more 3-pointers, one from McCarthy and the other from junior Lexi Linder.
Those points propelled the Saints to a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the 3-point barrage continued for the Saints as they would convert four from downtown, led by junior Mackenzie Sokol with three.
Senior Kayliana Hammel had the lone two-point basket in the quarter from the paint.
Columbia City countered with two 3-pointers of its own from freshman Sheets and Tessa Tonkel.
Marshall picked up her first basket of the season and senior Shawna Hall got a field goal as well.
Sheets accounted for the other field goal of the half for Columbia City as the halftime score was 30-22 in favor of the Saints. The Eagles committed 12 turnovers in the first half, setting the tone for another 13 in the second half.
Columbia City started the third quarter with Sheets draining three more from downtown, but those were offset by three different Saints hitting from beyond the arc.
The Eagles’ Anna Schrader and Hayley Urban accounted for the other eight points for Columbia City in the third quarter with two field goals apiece.
The Saints’ 6-footer Maggie Cheever scored two in the paint as well for Bishop Dwenger.
The score after three quarters was 46-39, in favor of the Saints.
The fourth quarter saw Columbia City make two runs to get back in the game and it would get back to within three points of the lead on two occasions, but those rallies were thwarted by turnovers.
Bishop Dwenger quickly shot back to a lead of nine points on the first occasion. Another Eagle run brought them to within three points again midway through the fourth, but the Saints again pulled away to a double digit lead.
The Eagles got field goals from Sheets, Urban, Marshall and Tonkel in the fourth.
Bishop Dwenger converted on 9 of 11 free throws in the final minutes as Columbia City was forced to foul late to stop the clock.
In total, Bishop Dwenger was 11 of 15 from the free throw line on the game meanwhile the Eagles were 4 of 10 from the stripe.
Bishop Dwenger’s Rachel McCarthy led all scorers on the game with 22 points and Columbia City’s Sheets had 21 to lead the Eagles.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Eagles defeated Bishop Dwenger 30-19.
Megan Baxter led with three shots from beyond the arc for nine points. Molly Baker added seven points and Eden Freeman had six points to pace the Eagles, advancing the undefeated record to 5-0.
