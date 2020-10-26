KENDALLVILLE — The Columbia City Eagles were out to avenge an earlier loss to East Noble as the two teams battled in the Class 4A Sectional quarterfinal on Friday in Kendallville.
The Eagles lost in the regular season to the Knights 27-10, and fell 35-7 in the sectional game after a game plagued with turnovers.
Columbia City received the opening kickoff and Treyton Lomont returned the ball 47 yards to set up the Eagles with great field position in their first possession.
The Eagles moved the ball to the Knights’ 31-yard line before the turnover bug bit them, when quarterback Greg Bolt was stripped of the ball. East Noble recovered and began its first offensive series at its own 33-yard line.
After runs of eight and four yards, respectively, the Knights’ senior running back Justin Marcellus would burst for 55 yards and a touchdown at the 3:29 mark into the first quarter.
Christian Sanchez added the point after and East Noble raced out to a 7-0 lead.
Columbia City started at its own 20-yard line and ran the ball on six of the ensuing seven plays to move the ball to the Knights’ 38-yard line. After an encroachment penalty on the Knights, the Eagles faltered and eventually faced fourth-and-11 at the 28-yard line. Bolt’s pass fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.
East Noble took seven plays to get in the end zone when senior quarterback Cole Schupbach found Rowan Zolman for a 32-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the period, making the first-quarter score 14-0.
Columbia City lasted six plays on the next drive and was forced to punt early in the second quarter.
The Eagle defense stifled the Knights as they went three and out and were forced to punt.
After a punt by East Noble, the Eagles set up on their own 36-yard line, and on the fourth play of the series, Bolt was intercepted by East Noble’s Rowan Zolman who returned it 69 yards to the Eagles’ 14-yard line.
After four plays, Marcellus took it in from two yards out to make the score 21-0 halfway through the second quarter.
Columbia City started deep in its own territory at the 11-yard line. After a run by Bolt for six yards, another run resulted in the third Eagle turnover of the first half as East Noble stripped the ball.
East Noble faced fourth down and 11 after a penalty, but found the end zone again on a 23-yard touchdown pass 9:07 into the frame as Schupbach hit Zolman again, making the halftime score 28-0 as Columbia City ran out the quarter with another turnover.
Columbia City’s defense came out with fire, forcing East Noble to punt after three plays. The punt was shanked for only 11 yards, giving Columbia City the ball at its own 34-yard line to begin the first offensive set of the second half.
The Eagles ran 12 plays and moved it down to the East Noble 21-yard line as the Knights took two 15-yard penalties to aid Columbia City’s cause. With the Eagles facing a fourth down and seven situation, the pass fell incomplete and East Noble took over on downs.
The Knights finished their scoring on the night going five plays before finding the end zone on a Schupbach pass to Zolman on a 40-yard hookup for a touchdown and Sanchez added the kick for a 35-0 lead.
Columbia City went go three-and-out as the fourth quarter got underway after a Garrett Klefeker punt.
Columbia City got on the scoreboard at 6:18 mark of the fourth quarter as the Eagles’ Abe Barrera ran it into the end zone from 35 yards out.
Klefeker converted on the kick, making the score 35-7 in favor of the Knights.
East Noble ran out the clock, advancing to this week’s sectional semi-finals against DeKalb this Friday.
East Noble raised its record to 7-3 on the season.
Columbia City ends its season at 6-4, the first above .500 season since the 2011 season.
