What else is there left to say about Charlie Yoder?
Actually, quite a bit.
After a record-breaking, senior season that blew away even the biggest expectations, Yoder was named KPC Media Group’s All-Area Boys Basketball Prep of the Year for the second year in a row. He’s the first back-to-back Prep of the Year since Prairie Heights’ Jacob Heller earned it in 2014 and 2015.
The Westview senior capped off his high school career with 91 wins, the most as a starter in program history. He helped win four Northeast Corner Conference regular season titles while in Emma.
He scored 2,163 career points, which is 25th most in the state of Indiana and enough to be the career leader at Westview.
In Warrior program history, he’s the leader in points in a season (734), first for points in a single game (52) and first in career block shots (144). He also set the school record for assists per game at 5.6. Yoder ended up second in career rebounds (744) and steals (254).
This season, when more was put on his shoulder, he averaged 27.3 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He shot 52.8% from the field and 82.4% from the free-throw line.
Yoder was selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association “Supreme 15” All-State team. The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. He was also an All-NECC first-team selection.
The Churubusco boys got off to a slow start to the season and had trouble meshing as a team. After the Eagles blew a 10-point lead and lost at Snider, they knew things had to change.
From there, Churubusco went on to win 10 games in a row, share the NECC regular season title and win a sectional championship.
That earned head coach Chris Paul the honor of KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Paul led the Eagles to a 17-6 overall record and a 10-1 record in the NECC. They won their second sectional title under Paul.
After ‘Busco turned the corner in late January, it started putting it on teams and eclipsed the 100-point mark in back-to-back games.
Unfortunately, the Eagles didn’t have a chance to continue to make history after the IHSAA boys basketball tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s the rest of the KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Basketball team:
Landen Jordan, Jr., Churubusco
Despite missing the first six games of the season because of the transfer rule, Jordan deserves to be on the All-Area team because of the impact he made for the Eagles on their way to a sectional championship. He was a force to be reckon with on a nightly basis. Jordan averaged the double-double of 15.6 points and 12.1 rebounds per game for the season. He also added 2.5 blocks per game. Jordan was an IBCA Underclass Small School All-State selection.
Jackson Paul, Jr., Churubusco
Paul was the catalyst for the Eagles this season. He was the one that took the big shot if needed. He was the one to lift Churubusco down the stretch in the sectional championship win over Central Noble. For the season, he averaged 19 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Paul made the All-NECC team and was an honorable mention for the IBCA Underclass All-State team.
Hunter Perlich, Sr., Churubusco
Perlich may have been the third option for Churubusco, but he could have been the number one option for a lot of other area teams. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He was an All-NECC member as well as an IBCA Senior All-State honorable mention.
Drew Litwiller, Jr., Westview
Litwiller became a consistent scoring threat behind Yoder this season for the Warriors. He was always in the right spot to make the right play. He scored 9.3 points 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Westview. He was also on the All-NECC team.
Blake Egli, Sr., Westview
Egli was one of, if not, the best marksman in the area from beyond the three-point line. As a senior, he shot 45.7 percent from three, hitting 43-of-94. He scored 7.2 points per game and always seemed to get the Westview offense rolling with a big shot. He was an all-conference honorable mention.
Mike Perkins, Sr., Prairie Heights
Perkins has been the heartbeat of the Panther program for quite some time and this year was no different. He led Heights with 17.7 points per game while also adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Perkins will try to walk-on to the Purdue basketball program next year. He was an All-NECC selection and an honorable mention for the IBCA Senior All-State team.
Brandon Christlieb, Sr., Prairie Heights
The senior Panther missed a decent chunk of the season but made up for it by putting some stellar numbers. He shot 56% from the field and 47% from three and averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Christlieb was an All-NECC honorable mention.
Elijah Malone, Sr., Prairie Heights
Malone was one of the best post players in the area this season and started to extend game towards the three-point line. The Grace College commit scored 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He made the IBCA Senior Small School All-State team and was an all-conference selection.
Connor Essegian, So.,
Central Noble
As a sophomore, Essegian made a good case for Prep of the Year averaging 24 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 58% from inside the arc and 40% beyond the arc. He already broke the 1,000-point career mark. He was the first player to score 600 points in a season in Noble County and hit a school record 10 three-pointers in a game this season. He was an IBCA Underclass All-State selection and on the All-NECC team.
Sawyer Yoder, Jr., Central Noble
Yoder added to the excitement that was the Central Noble boys basketball team this season. Alongside Essegian, he helped make the Cougars a tough team to beat. Yoder was just as efficient from the floor shooting 61% from two-point range and 37% from three-point distance. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Yoder was an honorable mention for the IBCA Underclass All-State team and a first-team all-conference selection.
Dyer Ball, Sr., Angola
Ball finds himself on the All-Area team once again after he finished his high school career with a productive senior season. He led the Hornets through a coaching change during the middle of the season and finished the season strong.
He will play volleyball at Ball State starting next season. He was also on the All-NECC team.
Joel Knox, Jr., Angola
Knox made the All-Area last season after he was a key role player for a successful Hornet squad. This season, he makes the team after turning into one of the leaders for Angola and by filling up the stat sheet night after night. He was first-team all-conference selection as well.
Brayden Bontrager, Jr., Lakeland
Bontrager was the driving force for the Lakers this season. He can score anywhere on the court and did a lot of it. He reach the 1,000-point career mark and is third in overall scoring at Lakeland. He’s on pace to become the all-time leading scorer, which is currently held by his brother Camron. Bontrager almost averaged a double-double after he grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game. He made the All-NECC team as well.
Caedmon Bontrager, So., Lakewood Park
Bontrager developed into one of the premier scorers in the area and he’s only a sophomore. He averaged 20.7 points per game for the Panthers this season. He also brought down 8.8 rebounds per game and swatted 2.5 blocks per contest. Bontrager was an IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention.
Josh Pike, Sr., Lakewood Park
Pike helped make Lakewood Park an exciting team to watch this season, getting up and down in transition. The senior averaged 14.1 points per game, and he led the team with 5.3 assists per game. Pike also had 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
Hayden Jones, Sr., East Noble
Jones was one of those players that could take over a game and do it in multiple ways. The Spring Arbor commit averaged 16 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He made the All-Northeast 8 Conference first team and was an IBCA Senior All-State honorable mention.
Josh Gross, Sr., West Noble
In an area filled with athletic basketball players, Gross might top the list. He did a little bit of everything for the Chargers, including score 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game. He was also an All-NECC honoree.
Caleb Nixon, Sr., DeKalb
Nixon was an All-Area honorable mention last year, but he made his way on to the team this season. He’s one of the toughest players in the area and isn’t afraid to go inside and challenge anyone near the rim. Also, Nixon will not turn down an open look from outside. He earned All-NE8 second team honors and was an IBCA Academic All-State honorable mention.
The honorable mentions for the All-Area Boys Basketball team include: Churubusco’s Gage Kelly, Luke McClure and Noah Wolfe, Westview’s Luke Miller and Lyndon Miller, East Noble’s Chris Hood, West Noble’s Joel Mast and Austin Cripe, Fremont’s Gabel Pentecost and Ethan Bock, Garrett’s Jayden Broadnax, Lakeland’s Bracey Shepherd, DeKalb’s Connor Penrod, Eastside’s Gabe Trevino, Central Noble’s Myles Smith and Angola’s Brian Parrish.
