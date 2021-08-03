COLUMBIA CITY — KPC Media Group, Inc. of Kendallville and Fort Wayne, Indiana, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Post & Mail of Columbia City, Indiana, owned by Horizon Newspapers of Marion, Illinois, a subsidiary of the Alberta Newspaper Group of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
KPC Media Group has assumed operations effective today, and will publish the Tuesday, Aug. 3, edition of The Post & Mail. The office for the newspaper has been relocated to 128 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City, in a shared workspace arrangement with the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce.
KPC, owned by the George O. Witwer family of Kendallville, is now the largest independent community newspaper group in Indiana, publishing 13 newspapers in the Fort Wayne market. Terry Housholder, of Kendallville, serves as chairman of the board of directors of the company.
Subscribers to KPC Media Group’s newspaper The IN Whitley County News in Columbia City, which was launched in April 2018, will be combined into The Post & Mail effective immediately. The IN Whitley County News subscribers will now receive a twice-weekly newspaper.
“The all new Post & Mail will report news daily on our website www.thepostandmail.com, with print editions published Wednesday and Saturday, versus Tuesday and Saturday. And, The Post & Mail will return to home delivery as soon as possible,” according to Lou Phelps, chief executive officer of KPC Media Group.
“Our goal is to ensure timely news delivered online every morning, with breaking news throughout the day, and to do a great job covering Friday night high school sports which subscribers will receive early Saturday morning,” she said. “It will take us a few weeks to re-establish a home delivery system, and recruit carriers.”
Nicole Minier, the editor of The IN Whitley County News since its launch, has been promoted to executive editor of The Post & Mail. Rachael (Rosfeld) Hartman has been named the full-time editor.
“Both women were born and raised in Columbia City and Whitley County, and know their communities well,” added Phelps.
Day-to-day operations of the newspaper and the company’s web and social media strategies in Whitley County will be led by Lisa E. Long, managing editor of KPC’s South Zone of eight newspapers published in Allen and Whitley counties. She also serves as editor of The Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.
“We are very pleased to turn the historic The Post & Mail over to a local owner,” said Steven Malcowich, executive vice president of Alberta Newspaper Group. “It has been our honor to serve this growing county, and we know that the newspaper is in good hands with the Witwer family.”
Phelps thanked the entire team at The Post & Mail, their owners and Horizon’s leaders from their area newspapers who have made the rapid transition possible.
The Post & Mail’s office at 128 West Van Buren on the city square will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Tuesday, Aug. 3. The phone numbers and email addresses for all departments of The Post & Mail will remain the same, as will the display ad, classified ad, legal notices and obituary deadlines, for the next few weeks during the transition.
KPC Media Group will be printing the newspaper at their press facility in Kendallville in Noble County, recognized for its quality commercial print work.
The Saturday edition of The Post & Mail will immediately increase in size and become a weekend newspaper with increased sports, comics, a Lifestyle section and eventually a TV Guide book.
“Subscribers should see an immediate difference starting with this Tuesday’s paper which will include a B and C section. More changes will come, as well,” Phelps added.
“The Post & Mail will participate in First Friday this week, Aug. 6, in the downtown area, and we hope that readers and new subscribers will stop by and say ‘hello,’” she said. “Look for our tent on West Van Buren Street.”
Phelps, managing partner of Phelps, Cutler & Associates of Savannah, Georgia, negotiated and completed the transaction for the Witwer family.
