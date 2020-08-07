Welcoming a baby into the family is often the most joyous event in a couple’s life. The prospect of welcoming a newborn child into their homes compels many people to keep working toward that goal, even when an issue like infertility unexpectedly arises.
Infertility is a common hurdle for many couples. The National Infertility Association defines infertility as a disease characterized by the failure to establish a clinical pregnancy after 12 months of regular, unprotected sexual intercourse or due to an impairment of a person’s capacity to reproduce either as an individual or with his/her partner. Infertility can occur in both men and women. The 2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates one in eight couples have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy in the United States. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine says approximately one-third of infertility cases can be attributed to the female partner and one-third to the male partner. The remaining one-third are inexplicable or caused by a combination of problems in both partners.
The Government of Canada reports that roughly 16 percent (or one in six couples) in Canada experience infertility. This number has doubled since the 1980s.
These are some of the possible causes of infertility.
• female age (fertility decreases after age 35)
• problems producing eggs
• problems in the uterus
• hormonal imbalances
• having a sexually transmitted infection
• poor sperm quality or count
• blockages in the fallopian tubes
• chronic illnesses, like diabetes
• prior cancer treatments
• being over- or underweight
In some instances, infertility occurs with the first pregnancy, which is known as primary infertility. Secondary infertility in a woman happens after one or more successful pregnancies, and refers to an inability to become pregnant again.
Couples can take various steps at home to overcome infertility.
• Time sexual intercourse better after plotting fertile times of the month.
• Get regular exercise.
• Eat a healthy diet.
• Learn better ways to deal with stress, and try stress-reducing activities.
• Drink fewer alcoholic beverages.
• Quit smoking.
Couples also can consult with infertility specialists. The CDC says infertility can be treated with medicine, surgery, intrauterine insemination, or assisted reproductive technology.
Couples facing infertility may be frustrated and have questions. More information is available at Resolve.org.
