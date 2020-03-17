Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Morning rain followed by strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.