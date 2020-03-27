Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.