WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
James A. Prough, 53, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery.
Cathy L. Tietz, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Katlain M. Boring, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and criminal trespass.
Joslyn R. George, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Kelsee N. Setser, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested March 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia, a narcotic drug and hypodermic needles.
Robyn A. Stroud, 29, of Warsaw, was arrested March 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended prior.
Ashley L. Oconnor, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Kendrick Dilworth, 51, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Joe W. Jackson II, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jimmie L. Aldrich, 37, of New Haven, was arrested March 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Derrick L. Maley, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with non-support.
Dayshanique L. Sanders, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Amber D. Matheny, 39, of Gary, was arrested March 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct.
Tyler L. Kirleis, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested March 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Michael S. Guzman Jr., 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jason W. Cole, 42, of Winona Lake, was arrested March 11 by Superior Court, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Zachary A. Staker, 27, of Churubusco, was arrested March 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and violation of restricted license.
Takisha Kidd, 42, of Hazel Crest, Ill., was arrested March 12 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Matthew K. Gann, 28, of Mishawaka, was arrested March 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Shannon R. Heironimus, 49, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor.
Draevyn A. Muneio, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Crystal D. Anderson, 26, of Calumet City, Ill., was arrested March 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, identity deception, possession of marijuana and cocaine.
Rodrigo Cabrera, 37, of Warsaw, was arrested March 13 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Ross J. Reed, 35, of South Whitley, was arrested March 13 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with theft and criminal mischief.
Casey B. Reichel, 22, of Kimmel, was arrested March 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with conversion.
Keila A. O. Colon, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested March 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI neglect of a dependant, OWI and OWI per se.
Cheyanne M. Shelburne, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 14, charged with OWI with .15 gram or greater and OWI endangering a person.
David A. Jones, 42, of South Whitley, was arrested March 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of a legend drug.
Edgar Gutierrez, 19, of Claypool, was arrested March 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Casey M. Moore,18, of Pierceton, was arrested March 16, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Takisha Kidd, 42, of Hazel Crest, Ill., was arrested March 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with contempt of court.
Raybin L. Chan Baratau, 18, of Miami, was arrested March 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
David C. Bogner, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested March 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Joshua W. Powers, 34, of North Manchester, was arrested March 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal mischief.
Tyrik D. Jones, 22, of Dearborn, Mich., was arrested March 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.
Charles E. Blosser, 50, of Warsaw, was arrested March 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with three counts of dealing in methamphetamine and three counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Cassandra J. King, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested March 19, charged with dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael E. Wilcoxon, 52, of Columbia City, was arrested March 19, charged with two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Donald L. Nevil, 66, of Albion, was arrested March 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two counts of dealing in methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Nathan D. Baker, 46, of Alsip, Ill., was arrested March 21 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI controlled substance.
Andre D. Holliday, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
Ricki A. Parson, 20, of Claypool, was arrested March 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Lindsey N. Strong, 19, of Peru, was arrested March 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Zachery T. Baker, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested March 22, charged with resisting law enforcement and minor in possession of alcohol.
Nash A. Brown, 19, of South Whitley, was arrested March 22, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
