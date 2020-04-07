WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jaqueline G. C. Bullard, 24, of Columbia City, was arrested March 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Jessica G. Allen, 24, of North Webster, was arrested March 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Nathan P. Wildey, 45, of Columbia City, was arrested March 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Spencer M. Thurston, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested March 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Anthony E. Custer, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts each of dealing in and possession of methamphetamine.
Rachel A. Thomas, 31, of Pierceton, was arrested March 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior, possession of hypodermic needles, marijuana, paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
Danielle M. Whitcomb, 55, of Columbia City, was arrested March 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Michelle S. Faulkenberg, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Sean S. Evans, 19, of Indianapolis, was arrested March 29 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, minor in possession by consumption and false informing.
Cayala A. Stuckey, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 30 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Jacob A. R. McKenzie, 25, of New Haven, was arrested March 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Megan R. Murphy, 19, of Albion, was arrested April 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and minor in possession of alcohol.
Prince N. Kobba, 32, of Pierceton, was arrested April 2 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Rebecca A. Cox, 27, of Decatur, Mich., was arrested April 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and OWI per se.
Dianna L. Blea, 23, of Goshen, was arrested April 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Daniel L. Wright, 38, of North Manchester, was arrested April 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal recklessness, OWI endangering a person, OWI controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jeremy R. Jackson, 39, of Butler, was arrested April 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with non-support.
Brandon C. Easterday, 20, of Pierceton, was arrested April 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Mohamed Husin, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 3, charged with failure to appear.
Jimmy D. Maxwell, 39, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was arrested April 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery in the presence of a minor, interfering with the reporting of a crime, theft and disorderly conduct.
Liaa E. Shaffer, 43, of Niles, Mich., was arrested April 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
