COLUMBIA CITY — A retirement party planned for Whitley County Economic Development Corporation President Jon Myers will not take place in-person in light of social distancing guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, coordinators got creative and are hosing a “social-distance party time,” for Myers.
“We invite you to flood his desk with cards of well wishes,” says the invitation sent by EDC staff.
Earlier this year, EDC Board Chairman Brooks Langeloh announced Myers’ retirement, stating that Myers wanted to pursue other projects unrelated to economic development. Langeloh said the board appreciated the extra time to find his replacement, who has not yet been announced.
Myers has been president of the EDC since 2015.
“I can’t begin to explain what it has meant to me to have had the opportunity to lead the Whitley County EDC for the last five years. To have the privilege do this work in my own community has been both a great honor and a lot of fun,” Myers said.
Cards can be sent to the Whitley County EDC office, 220 W. Van Buren St., Suite 102, Columbia City, IN, 46725.
“We’re asking colleagues and friends to send a card to the office with memories, well wishes and maybe even some retirement advice,” the invitation reads.
The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation is the lead economic development agency in Whitley County.
The Whitley County EDC was established in 1992 and represents Whitley County, Columbia City, and the towns of Churubusco, Larwill and South Whitley.
For more information about the EDC, visit whitleyedc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.